The man who died in a small airplane crash in the western metro over the weekend was the co-owner of a Twin Cities gardening retailer.

Scott Wagner, 60, was flying his single-engine Beech 36 plane late Saturday morning when it went down near the Crow River in the Crow-Hassan Park Reserve and burst into flames, according to a statement from Wagners Greenhouses and Garden Center.

“We extend our deepest condolences at this time to Scott’s wife, Susan, and his two children, Nolin and Eric,” read a statement from the Minneapolis company, which also has seasonal locations in Bloomington and Hugo. “We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

The Bloomington man’s plane was in the air for just 11 minutes as it flew from Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie to the general aviation airport in Crystal before crashing west of Rogers, according to its online flight plan.

Authorities haven’t said what led to the crash, which is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.