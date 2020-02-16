A man was found shot to death late Saturday at a residential St. Paul intersection, authorities said Sunday.
Officers joined Fire Department paramedics about 11:15 p.m. at N. Kennard Street and Ross Avenue on St. Paul’s East Side and saw the young man down in the street, police said.
Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene from a gunshot, according to police. His identity hasn’t been disclosed.
No arrests have been announced, and police haven’t disclosed the circumstances around the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.
This killing is St. Paul’s fourth homicide this year.
