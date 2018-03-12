A man was found stabbed to death early Monday afternoon in a parking lot near a Bloomington hotel, authorities said.

Officers arrived shortly after noon to the scene near the Crowne Plaza Hotel immediately south of the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and found the 38-year-old man with stab wounds to his upper torso, police said.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and pronounced dead on arrival, police added.

Deputy Chief Mike Hartley said police "are not currently searching for a suspect and do not believe the public is at risk." Hartley declined to say more about the case, but deaths under these circumstances often point strongly to suicide.

Emergency dispatch audio revealed that the initial call to authorities reported that the man was having trouble standing, suggesting that the stabbing occurred near where he went to the ground.

More than two hours later, police and members of the Hennepin County crime lab remained on the scene just east of the hotel collecting evidence.

Law enforcement officers were on the scene where a man was found fatally stabbed Monday.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact police at 952-563-4900.