Authorities were conducting an intensive manhunt late Wednesday for a man they apparently shot and wounded in Bloomington, according to scanner chatter.

The man reportedly shot by police was a homicide suspect who allegedly fired at officers about 9:15 p.m., according to scanner traffic..

Officers from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had the north side of Oakland Avenue, a dead-end street, blocked off at E. 86th Street late Wednesday. Several BCA and police vehicles were parked at the scene, and a police helicopter hovered overhead. Hennepin County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene about 10:30 p.m.

Bloomington police tweeted just before 10:30 p.m.: "Police activity in area of Portland to Nicollet, 85th to American. Ongoing active search for a wanted subject. Please stay indoors."

They later tweeted that the suspect "was in a car and is now on foot."

"Search is still ongoing," they said at about 10:50 p.m.

A woman who lives in the area of 86th Street and Oakland Avenue S. said she hear two gunshots and then a car peel away with a law enforcement vehicle on its tail, headed north on Oakland.

