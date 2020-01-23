A verbal altercation between two men on the Metro Blue Line early Thursday escalated into a fight that ended with fatal stabbing.

The men began sparring as the northbound train left the Mall of America station about 1 a.m. They exchanged words, which led to a physical fight. At one point one of the men stabbed the other, said Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been disclosed.

Metro Transit and Bloomington police responded to the scene and arrested the assailant, Padilla said.

It was not immediately clear what led to the incident, but Padilla said authorities will be reviewing surveillance video and speaking with witnesses to “piece together the puzzle,” Padilla said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab was called in to collect evidence, which will be forwarded to the Hennepin County Attorney for possible charges, Padilla said.

Blue Line trains were running as scheduled Thursday morning.