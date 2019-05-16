Gunfire erupted during a dispute between a group of people on Minneapolis' South Side early Thursday morning, leaving one man dead and police searching for his suspected killer.

Police said the victim, whose name and age will be released later, was among several people involved in a dispute when someone started shooting.

The man was rushed to HCMC in critical condition, but later succumbed to his injuries, police said. He became the city's eighth homicide victim of the year, and second in as many weeks.

A news conference to update the public on the investigation is scheduled for Thursday morning at police headquarters downtown.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to 2700 block of 16th Avenue S., for what several 911 callers described as an altercation that escalated into gunfire. Officers began doing CPR on the man, until paramedics arrived and took over.