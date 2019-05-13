Minneapolis police are seeking the public's help in finding a car they say may have been used in the fatal shooting of a man in downtown's Warehouse District earlier this month.

The vehicle — described as a gray 2007 Chevrolet HHR, Minnesota license plate CKY 474, with significant damage to the rear driver's side — may have been seen at the May 3 slaying of Artrail Pritchard, who was apparently shot after an altercation broke out between two groups on the 300 block of N. 1st Avenue. A good Samaritan was tending to Pritchard when officers arrived on scene, but he was pronounced dead at HCMC four hours after the shooting.

An autopsy found that the 26-year-old St. Paul man, who went by "Trell," died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

In the hours after his death, Facebook was flooded with remembrances from friends and relatives, who recalled Pritchard as a "sweet young man," who as a youngster played sports and hung around the Boys and Girls Club of Mt. Airy.

For now, the HHR is considered a "vehicle of interest," the police release said. No arrests have been announced in what was the city's seventh homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information about the vehicle's whereabouts is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips will be kept confidential, and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward, police said.