An Isanti County businessman, husband and father of two killed a woman 25 years ago in a south Minneapolis apartment, only to be caught last month after unknowingly providing authorities a DNA sample when he threw away a napkin at a hockey game, according to murder charges filed Thursday.

Jerry A. Westrom, 52, of Isanti, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 35-year-old Jeanne Ann "Jeannie" Childs in June 1993.

Thanks to DNA evidence collected immediately at the time of the slaying, members of the Police Department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team recently linked Westrom, who was 27 years old back then, to the killing of Childs and arrested him Monday in Waite Park, next to St. Cloud.

The criminal complaint laid out an especially violent attack in the apartment in the 3100 block of Pillsbury Avenue, where Childs was known to use for receiving clients for prostitution.

According to the complaint:

Police were called to the building after a tenant saw water coming from an apartment. Officers found Childs dead in the shower, wearing only socks, with the water running.

Jeanne Ann “Jeanie” Childs

She had dozens of cuts throughout her body, and "A number of wounds were inflicted [after she died]," the complaint read.

Evidence collected by investigators from the room included the bed comforter, a towel and washcloth, a T-shirt and a bloodstain on the sink.

While police pressed on with their investigation, the trail soon went cold in a killing that received scant news coverage.

But advances in DNA testing prompted authorities in 2015 to revive the case. Samples of the DNA from the scene were shipped to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and a private DNA company.

Detectives ran the sample through an online genealogy website in 2018, relying on a process that countless others have used to find long-lost relatives and map out their family trees. That turned up two possible suspects, one being Westrom.

In January, officers trailed Westrom in hopes of collecting a DNA sample without tipping him off. They caught up with him at a hockey game, where he ordered from the concession stand.

Westrom wiped his mouth with a napkin and tossed it in a trash can with a food container. Investigators recovered the napkin, and the BCA said the DNA on it was consistent with DNA collected from the apartment where Childs was killed, which gave them probable cause to arrest Westrom.

After officers arrested Westrom, they collected DNA from him. It too was a match with DNA on the washcloth seized from the homicide scene. His DNA also matched sperm on the towel and the comforter from the apartment.

Under questioning, Westrom denied every aspect of the allegations, including being in the apartment, recognizing Childs or having sex with any woman in 1993. He said he has no explanation for why his DNA would have been in the apartment where she was stabbed.

Westrom remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of his first court appearance scheduled for Friday. His attorney, Steve Meshbesher, said he has read the complaint but has nothing to say at this point. Meshbesher said he will be with his client in court Friday.

Teenage runaway

Childs dropped out of school in Isanti in sixth grade, ran away from home many times and pretty much left home for good in her late teens, said her mother, Betty Eakman.

Eakman said her daughter "went off the deep end in her teens" after the shooting death in Minneapolis of her second husband in 1971 by his business partner and brother-in-law. Childs later moved to Minneapolis and bounced from place to place. "I didn't know anything about drugs," Eakman said, offering the only hint to the troubles in Childs' life. "I was not suspicious for many, many years."

"I am so happy they have come out with this new technology," Eakman said, "so this new technology can help other cases to be solved."

Westrom, a married father of two grown children, had a fairly high profile in the area through his various business ventures and support of youth athletics, raising his two kids in organized hockey.

His blog, which has been dormant since early last year, said he earned a bachelor's degree in agricultural business from the University of Minnesota in 1989 and managed an organic farm just outside of Isanti. All this while he built a history of convictions for drunken driving. He got off probation last year after being convicted in Stearns County of trying to solicit a prostitute.

"Well, I never in a million years would have thought that I worked for [an accused] murderer when I was 16," said a 31-year-old woman who was raised in the Isanti area and requested anonymity for this article out of concern for her safety. "This news makes every interaction I had with him seem even more scary."

The woman, who now lives in the Twin Cities, recalled that "Jerry was loved by the town when I was growing up. He did the pancake breakfast for some of the high school sports, and he employed people at least 4 businesses that I can recall."

She said she worked at Westrom's gas station when she was 16, said he employed mostly teenage girls, and would sometimes supply them with alcohol. She said she last saw Westrom a little more than 10 years ago, when he showed up at her friend's house and made inappropriate comments about her body.

Westrom's father, Norlin Westrom, said Tuesday that his son was raised in the Elbow Lake area, about 30 miles northwest of Alexandria, was working in Minneapolis at the time of Childs' death, and had yet to marry.

Asked whether his son confided or even hinted of a deadly criminal deed, the man said, "No, I never knew about it."