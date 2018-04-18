A Minneapolis man was charged Wednesday with the beating of a Metro Transit bus driver that was captured by a passenger on video that the transportation agency termed “disgusting.”

Sterling V. Smith, 26 was charged with third-degree assault and obstructing the operation of a transit vehicle. Smith remains jailed ahead of his first court appearance Thursday.

The video, posted to social media, captured the afternoon assault on a driver in north Minneapolis, along with the laughter of a female passenger.

According to the criminal complaint, three women boarded the Route 5F bus at Emerson and 15th avenues midafternoon on April 10. One of them stood near the driver and swore. The driver asked her to stop swearing and when she did not stop, he called dispatch and asked police to come and remove her.

Another woman on the bus approached the driver and asked why the bus wasn’t moving. At that point, the woman accused of swearing said the driver had made racial comments.

The second woman called Smith, her boyfriend, and told him the bus’ location. Smith lives nearby and quickly arrived, led his girlfriend off the bus, got back on and struck the seated driver in the head with a flurry of punches. Smith also kneed the driver in the head. The driver activated his alarm, and Smith fled.

Officers arrived and saw that the driver had blood on his nose and upper lip, a cut to his right eyelid and scrapes on his forehead. He said he was suffering from double vision, which continued for two days, the complaint said.

Police located Smith, who told them the driver used a racial slur. However, investigators said the entire incident was recorded and no such statement could be heard.

Smith, whose nontraffic criminal history in Minnesota includes only a trespassing conviction, responded, “I took it the wrong way possibly.”

Soon after the attack, Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla called the incident “nothing short of disgusting. This operator’s whole job is to get people to school, to the hospital, to wherever they need to go. He’s just doing his job and then someone decides to board the bus, assault him, [then] up and leave.”

Bus driver concerns

Bus driver safety was a key issue during contract talks last year.

Through mid-December, Metro Transit data show there have been 72 felony-level assaults on bus drivers since 2010, the most serious out of more than 1,000 assault and harassment incidents in that period. Drivers are spit on roughly 35 times per year, which is prosecuted as a gross misdemeanor.

Many incidents involve passengers punching a driver in the face — sometimes repeatedly — often after being asked to pay the fare. In other cases, passengers choked drivers or slapped them, threw bottles, fought with passengers near the driver area and grabbed drivers’ breasts.

Among the more serious incidents occurred two years ago, when a 16-year-old boy angered over not being able to board immediately punched a driver outside Southdale in Edina, leaving his victim with a fractured eye socket, a broken nose and a cut to his face.

The push for improved safety conditions resulted in the installation of protective plexiglass beside the driver’s seat in 21 buses, starting in December, to test their effectiveness. The bus where last week’s assault occurred did not have the plexiglass.