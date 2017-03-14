A Blaine man was charged Tuesday for a chase turned crash in Bloomington that killed a woman riding with him.

Nicholas M. Lowers, 27, was charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide and operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner. Additional charges included theft and fleeing a peace officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police saw a silver Saturn with a missing front license plate at the intersection of American Boulevard and 12th Avenue S. about 2:20 p.m. Saturday. The light was red and Lowers drove into a parking lot, exited over a berm and then drove back over the sidewalk and onto the street.

The officer turned on the squad’s emergency lights, but Lowers sped away, reaching more than 90 mph. It appeared he tried to brake, but lost control of the car and collided with another car traveling south bound on 34th Avenue S., the charges said.

Police approached the car and a 24-year-old passenger was found face down, wedged between the two front seats with her legs in the front passenger seat and her torso on the back seat. Initially, she was yelling about being hurt and stuck. She suddenly stopped yelling and appeared to go limp, according to the complaint. Officers saw that she was no longer breathing and appeared to have suffered a significant blow to the head. Officers performed CPR after which she was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at approximately 3:09 p.m. Her identity as not yet been released by the medical examiner.

The driver of the second vehicle in the crash told police that she hit her head as a result of the crash. Bloomington police conducted an investigation of Lowers’ car and the inspector concluded that the crash occurred due to the high speed of the driver.

Lowers will make his first court appearance Wednesday.