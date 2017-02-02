A man was carjacked from Hopkins to Brooklyn Park and robbed, and police have a couple of promising leads in their effort to find the gunman -- his jacket and winter hat.

The suspect left those items in the car after fleeing upon arrival to his destination, said Hopkins Police Sgt. Michael Glassberg.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the case being solved, Glassberg said.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was leaving an apartment building in the 700 block of Cambridge Street about midnight Jan. 21, when the suspect pestered him for a ride while they were both in an elevator. The man told him no.

The suspect followed the man to his car and got in the back seat, then hit him over the head with a handgun and ordered him to drive him to Brooklyn Park. The gunman got out but left behind the jacket and hat.

Along the way, the victim’s wallet and cellphone were stolen.

The assault left the man with injuries, and “I’m sure he was very scared,” Glassberg said.

Police did not have a detailed description of the suspect. Anyone with information about this case is urged to call police at 952-938-8885 or send anonymous text that reads HOPKINSPD to 847-411.