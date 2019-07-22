Brady Madsen shot a 5-under 67 at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove and won the MGA State Open Championship.

Madsen, of Olivia Golf Club, also played the final 11 holes of his second round Sunday because it was suspended by darkness. He was 4 under on those 11 holes and completed a 71. He had led after his first-round 65.

Max Tylke of Legends Club closed with a 66 and finished a stroke behind Madsen’s three-round total of 203.

