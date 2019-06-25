6 p.m. at Indiana • CBSSN, 106.1-FM

Lynx can start a new streak

Preview: The Lynx (5-5) are coming off a 92-83 victory over New York at Target Center on Saturday. The victory ended a four-game losing streak for the Lynx. Indiana (5-6) returns home after three consecutive road games. The Fever lost at Seattle 65-61 on Sunday. Indiana, which started the season 3-1, has lost five of seven. The Lynx were 2-1 against the Fever last season and have won 16 of the past 18 regular-season meetings between the two.

Players to watch: C Sylvia Fowles leads the Lynx in scoring (14.8) and rebounding (9.8). G Odyssey Sims, who is averaging 14.2 points on the season, is averaging 19.7 in the past three games. G Kelsey Mitchell (14.5 points per game) leads the Fever in scoring. F Candice Dupree is averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. C Teaira McCowan, a 6-7 rookie who was the third player selected overall in the WNBA draft, is averaging 5.6 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Numbers: The Lynx’s 28 points in the third quarter on Saturday was their most in any quarter this season. Dupree is the second player in WNBA history to score at least 1,000 points with three different teams.

Injuries: Lynx G Seimone Augustus (knee) is out indefinitely and F Jessica Shepard (knee) will miss the rest of the season. Fever G Victoria Vivians (knee) is out for the season.

JOEL RIPPEL