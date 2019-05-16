

New Lynx guard Lexie Brown, the daughter of former NBA player Dee Brown, had already acquired a certain level of fame after being a first-round WNBA draft pick in 2018.

But Brown, acquired by the Lynx in a draft night trade with Connecticut last month, might be even better known for a video that went viral a couple weeks ago in which she schooled former Division II player Darius Moore in a game of 1-on-1.

In case you missed it, here it is:

The version tweeted by Bleacher Report has been viewed more than 2 million times. At Lynx media day on Thursday, I asked Brown about her sudden Internet fame.

“Oh my gosh,” Brown said with a laugh. “That video … they tried to make it like a gender thing, but it was really just supposed to be a fun video. The guy in the video, his name is Darius. And he’s not one of the people who sit online and talk (bad) about us. He’s an advocate for us, so he got thrown to the wolves and I feel terrible.”

Well … kind of terrible.

“I got like 30,000 followers on Instagram,” Brown said. “It was cool. As much as people were being mean and stuff, there were also people who were like, ‘I’m a Lynx fan now.’ Whatever attention I can bring to our team is cool with me.”