EVERETT, Wash. - Napheesa Collier did all she could do to keep her rookie campaign going.

However, the Lynx rookie saw her team’s season come to an end Wednesday night.

Collier led the Lynx with 19 points and 10 rebounds but Minnesota couldn’t quite overtake Seattle, which ended the Lynx’s season with an 84-74 victory in a first-round elimination game at Angels of the Winds Arena in a northern Seattle suburb.

While their home court is under renovation, the Storm are splitting their games between the University of Washington and Angels of the Wind Arena, which hosts a minor league hockey team and was noticeably chilly during a late-morning shoot around.

But the Lynx’s offense found its spark Wednesday night.

Collier, who had 11 of Minnesota’s 18 third-quarter points, was named the Associated Press Rookie of the Year prior to Wednesday’s playoff game. She became the second rookie with a WNBA playoff point-rebound double-double this decade.

Damiris Dantas scored 20 points for the Lynx. Dantas was held scoreless in Minnesota’s 82-74 loss in Seattle the last time these two teams met on August. Seimone Augustus added six points in her 57th career playoff game, which moved her into sole possession of 7th place all-time in WNBA history.

The Storm’s fast-paced offense got rolling out of the game with three quick 3-pointers and a 13-4 run to start the game. Seattle led by as many as 14 in the opening half and had a 47-41 advantage at halftime. Minnesota had twice as many turnovers as Seattle in the first half, giving the ball away 10 times.

But the Lynx hung around with a few runs of their own. An 8-0 run in the final minutes of the third quarter gave Minnesota some momentum heading into the final period.

Seattle, however, quickly closed the door on a possible comeback as the Storm offense got rolling once again and pulled away late.

Minnesota’s starting back court of Odyssey Sims and Danielle Robinson combined for just one point in the contest, with the Lynx’s forwards carrying the load for Minnesota.

The Lynx struggled to slow down the Storm’s speedy backcourt. Jordin Canada had a game-high 25 points and Jewell Lloyd added 20 for the Storm, who will play Sunday at third-seeded Los Angeles (22-12) in another single-elimination game.

The game featured the past two WNBA champions squaring off without a few key players. Seattle (18-16), the defending WNBA champs, has been without defending MVP Breanna Stewart and star Sue Bird, who have both missed the 2019 season with injuries. Minnesota (18-16) was dealt a blow this season when star forward Maya Moore stepped away from the team for the year to focus on her family and ministry.

Minnesota finished 1-4 this season against the Storm, who currently have a four-game winning streak against the Lynx. It was the first meeting between the two teams in the playoffs since the 2013 Western Conference semifinals where the Lynx swept Seattle in the two-game series.