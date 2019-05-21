ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The lineups are posted from Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with Michael Pineda (pictured, 3-3, 5.55 ERA) starting for the Twins tonight against Angels righty Trevor Cahill (2-4, 6.95).

The game starts at 9:07 p.m. (FSN, WCCO Radio).

Luis Arraez gets his third consecutive start, this time at third base. Miguel Sano, who had the game winning home run last night, gets the night off with Marwin Gonzalez stepping in as DH.

Shohei Ohtani, who took a pitch off a hand last night, is in the lineup for the Angels, hitting third. But All-Star shortstop Andrelton Simmons has a torn ankle ligament and was put on the 10-day DL; he had a misstep at first base last night.

Here's the Twins lineup:

And the Angels lineup:

Here is the Angels' official statement on Ohtani and Simmons: