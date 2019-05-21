ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The lineups are posted from Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with Michael Pineda (pictured, 3-3, 5.55 ERA) starting for the Twins tonight against Angels righty Trevor Cahill (2-4, 6.95).
The game starts at 9:07 p.m. (FSN, WCCO Radio).
Luis Arraez gets his third consecutive start, this time at third base. Miguel Sano, who had the game winning home run last night, gets the night off with Marwin Gonzalez stepping in as DH.
Shohei Ohtani, who took a pitch off a hand last night, is in the lineup for the Angels, hitting third. But All-Star shortstop Andrelton Simmons has a torn ankle ligament and was put on the 10-day DL; he had a misstep at first base last night.
Here's the Twins lineup:
And the Angels lineup:
Here is the Angels' official statement on Ohtani and Simmons:
Sign up for our Twins newsletter to get all of the updates sent to you daily.
La Velle E. Neal III has covered baseball for the Star Tribune since 1998 (the post-Knoblauch era). Born and raised in Chicago, he grew up following the White Sox and hating the Cubs. He attended both the University of Illinois and Illinois-Chicago and began his baseball writing career at the Kansas City Star. He can be heard occasionally on KFAN radio, lending his great baseball mind to Paul Allen and other hosts.
Phil Miller covered three seasons of Twins baseball, but that was at a different ballpark for a different newspaper. Now Miller returns to the baseball beat after joining the Star Tribune as the Gopher football writer in 2010, and he won't miss the dingy dome for a minute. In addition to the Twins and Gophers, Miller covered the Utah Jazz and the NBA for six years at The Salt Lake Tribune.