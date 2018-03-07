TU Dance will premiere a piece created with Bon Iver's Justin Vernon. (Photo by Brandon Stengel)

A highly anticipated project pairing Bon Iver singer/songwriter Justin Vernon with St. Paul’s TU Dance troupe is heading for Los Angeles. The iconic Hollywood Bowl, to be precise -- a dramatic 18,000-seat amphitheater owned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Commissioned by St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music Series, the Vernon-Tu piece premieres April 19 at St. Paul's Palace Theatre. Vernon is composing original music for the occasion, while TU Artistic Director Uri Sands will create an evening of fresh choreography.

However, the piece is still very much in the works, said Liquid Music founder Kate Nordstrum. No title has been announced. And Nordstrum declined to share specifics concerning the show's narrative or themes. "I don't want to give anything away," she said. "It’s overtly hopeful and I think speaks to our current moment."

So how did the artists land the Los Angeles date at this early stage? Nordstrum has been working with the LA Philharmonic on another project, she explained, so she went ahead and pitched the idea. "They were quick to bite," she said.

"Everyone agreed that Hollywood Bowl would be an ideal situation," Nordstrum continued. "It's definitely one of my favorite places."

TU Dance and Justin Vernon will perform Aug. 5 in Los Angeles. Single tickets can be purchased beginning March 20 by calling 323-850-2000 or via hollywoodbowl.com.