Rapper Matt “Nur-D” Allen not only had his upcoming gigs at the Fine Line and Minnesota United’s home opener get postponed over the past week, he even had to put off his late-April wedding amid the growing coronavirus quarantine.

He’s still married to the idea to continue performing, though.

“This is not only hurting musicians financially, it’s also affected them emotionally,” said the Rosemount-reared rising star, who is helping out on both fronts with a new livestream series he debuted this past Sunday.

Dubbed the Quarantine World Tour, his online gigs feature other guests from the Twin Cities music scene in various studios around town. Shows this week include pop-rockers Yam Haus on Thursday night, fellow Picked to Click poll winners Gully Boys on Saturday and fellow hip-hop stalwart Dwynell Roland on Sunday (full schedule below).

During the webcasts — which alternate between Nur-D’s Instagram, Facebook and Twitch accounts — viewers are asked to send money via Venmo to the MN Arts Relief Fund, which will benefit the performers in each case as well as other musicians. The first show raised an impressive $1,200.

Nur-D is so far the most productive of the many Twin Cities musicians not only scrambling to make ends meet by livestreaming gigs, but also simply trying to maintain their creative flow and sanity.

Terry Walsh and the Belfast Cowboys hope to keep up appearances online every Tuesday, including a St. Patty's Day gig at a private studio doubling as a recording session.

“It’ll never replace the thrill of being in front of an audience,” he said, “but it helps fill the void in the meantime.”

Many other musicians are setting up online gigs simply to promote their albums available online, or they are simply asking for “tips,” which viewers can do via Venmo, PayPal or other virtual payment platforms.

Singer/guitarist Terry Walsh of the St. Dominic’s Trio and Irish-stewed Belfast Cowboys is positive spin on losing all their gigs in the coming weeks: He’s turning the Trio’s weekly gig at the Driftwood Char-Bar in south Minneapolis — which coincidentally landed on St. Patrick’s Day this year — into a private session that will be streamed live via Facebook from a studio in West St. Paul.

For added bonus, the Belfast Cowboys’ gig will double as an actual recording session while also still serving to raise money for Foothold Twin Cities, a charity for local families in need that they support every week at the Driftwood. They hope to continue with more livestreamed performances every Tuesday night.

“I feel like people want to have something to do, and want to be able to do something to help others,” Walsh said. “I know we do.”

Here’s a growing list of scheduled livestream gigs by Minnesota musicians over the next week. We’ll continue updating this list as the weeks go on.

DAILY

Lydia Liza: The St. Paul singer/songwriter rather entertainingly reading movie script readings each night, 8 p.m., Instagram (@LydiaLizaMusic).

Actual Wolf: The Duluth folk- and twang-rocker is playing new songs live each night, 10:15 p.m., Instagram (@ActualWolf).

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

Belfast Cowboys: Broadcasting their would-be St. Patty’s Day gig and recording it in a private studio to raise money for FootholdTwinCities.org, 7 p.m., Facebook (bandleader Terry Walsh’s account: Birdly).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Katy Vernon: “Live From Home,” with a warning from the artist: “Dogs may interrupt,” 5-6 p.m., KatyVernon.com or Facebook (KatyVernonMusic).

Dan Israel: Was supposed to play Copper Wing Distillery that night and instead performing from home, 7:30 p.m., Facebook (DanIsraelMusic).

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Annie Fitzgerald: “Live at Lunch Song Circle,” noon, Instagram (@AnnieFitzgeraldMusic).

DJ Shannon Blowtorch: Spinning kid-friendly “Quarantine Dance Party,” 3-5 p.m., Instagram (@blowtorch) and Twitch.tv (shannonblowtorch).

Ken Valdez: Live performance, 7:30 p.m., Facebook (KenValdezMusic).

Nur-D: The rapper hosts rockers Yam Haus in his “Quarantined World Tour,” 7-9 p.m., Twitter (@NurDrocks).

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

Drone Not Drones: The 28-hour experimental marathon at the Cedar in January will be shown in full, 7 p.m. start, dronenotdrones.com.

Vicky Emerson: Weekly house concert, every Fri., 7 p.m., Facebook (VickyEmersonMusic).

Kind Country: Turning their scheduled Hook & Ladder gig into a private online set, 9 p.m., Facebook (KindCountryBand).

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

Nur-D: The rapper’s “Quarantined World Tour” benefiting MN Arts Relief continues with guests the Gully Boys, the Bad Man and John Chuck, 6-9 p.m., Facebook (NurDclub).

Loreweavers: Renaissance Fair-ready old world folk, 4 p.m., Instagram (@Loreweavers).

KPT: Dark electronica for the COVID-20 series from experimental label Give/Take, 8 p.m., via website givetake.life.

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Shutgun Ragtime Band: They plan to webcast their weekly Grateful Sunday gig live from the Driftwood Char-Bar, 6:30 p.m., Facebook (ShotgunRagtimeBand).

Nur-D: With guests Dwynell Roland and Mae Simpson Band, 6 p.m., Facebook (NurDClub).

Ken Valdez: Live performance, 7:30 p.m., Facebook (KenValdezMusic).

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

St. Dominic’s Trio: The Belfast Cowboys’ smaller unit hopes to keep up its Driftwood fundraiser gigs online every Tuesday, maybe from another location, 8 p.m., Facebook (Birdly).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Joyann Parker: Weekly all-request home show with guitarist Mark Lamoine every Wed., 7 p.m., Facebook (JoyannParker).

@ChrisRstrib