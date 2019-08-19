Coon Rapids-Andover will be eliminated from the Little League World Series if it loses tonight's game against River Ridge, La., in South Williamsport, Pa. Click below for game updates and more about Minnesota's team,

Coon Rapids defeated Bowling Green, Ky., 2-1 on Friday and lost 11-0 on Sunday to South Riding, Va.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be shown on ESPN2.

If you are a cable or satellite subscriber, you can log in here to watch the game on your computer or mobile device.

If you can't watch the game, you can follow the play-by-play and get in-game statistics by clicking here. (Setting up a free account is required to access some of the features.)

Winning tonight's game Coon Rapids-Andover to a game at 10 a.m.Wednesday. A loss would eliminate the Minnesotans from the 16-yeam tournament.

Coon Rapids-Andover is the first Minnesota team to qualify for the Little League World Series since 2010, when Plymouth-New Hope represented the Midwest. Here's a list of the Minnesota teams that have gone to the World Series over the years.

Coon Rapids second baseman Maddie Freking in the first girl to play in the World Series since pitcher Mo'ne Davis in 2014, and the 19th girl overall in the 72-year history of the tournament. The complete list is here.

More information about Little League baseball is here.

