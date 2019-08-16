Coon Rapids-Andover jumped to an early lead and held on to defeat Bowling Green, Ky., 2-1 in the opening round of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

Coon Rapids scored both of its runs in the second inning. A triple by Tyler Phillips scored Dylan Bloom, who had walked to open the inning. Phillips came home on a wild pitch with two outs and Maddie Freking batting.

The triple by Phillips was one of only two hits by Coon Rapids.

Jameson Kuznia, whose home run propelled Coon Rapids to the Midwest Regional championship over Iowa last weekend, pitched the first 4 2/3 innings. He gave up only two hits , struck out five batters and survived four errors by the team.

Coon Rapids kept the lead in the fifth when shortstop Jaxon Knutson made a diving catch on a line drive with a runner on second base and two outs after Carson Timm had come in to relieve Kuznia, who had exceeded the tournament limit of 85 pitches.

Timm pitched a perfect sixth and final inning for the save.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, Coon Rapids will play Virginia in the winner's bracket of the double-elimination tournament.

Coon Rapids is only the second Midwest team to win its opener since 2001.

The game box score is here.