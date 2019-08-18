South Riding, Virginia, pitched its second-straight no-hitter Sunday in handing Coon Rapids-Andover an 11-0 defeat in the winner’s bracket of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.
Coon Rapids, which had defeated Bowling Green, Kentucky, 2-1 on Friday in its first game of the double-elimination tournament, will now play at 7 p.m. Monday needing a victory to stay alive.
Coon Rapids-Andover is the first Minnesota team to qualify for the Little League World Series since 2010, when Plymouth-New Hope represented the Midwest.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
A lot of parallels: Elway has long been Lynch's idol, mentor
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch always wanted to be like John Elway, his idol growing up and his mentor in the NFL both on the football field and in the front office.
Golf
Pieters becomes 1st golfer to win Czech Masters twice
Thomas Pieters shot a 3-under 69 Sunday to become the first golfer to win the Czech Masters for the second time, beating Adri Arnaus of Spain by one stroke.
Sports
Coon Rapids-Andover falls in second game of Little League World Series
South Riding, Virginia, pitched its second-straight no-hitter Sunday in handing Coon Rapids-Andover an 11-0 defeat in the winner’s bracket of the Little League World Series…
Vikings
Cedric Benson, prolific rusher at UT who played in NFL, dies
Former NFL and Texas running back Cedric Benson, one of the most prolific rushers in NCAA and University of Texas history, has died in a motorcycle accident in Texas. He was 36.
Golf
Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel
Phil Mickelson had a wild Sunday, and that was before he showed up for the BMW Championship.