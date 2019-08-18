South Riding, Virginia, pitched its second-straight no-hitter Sunday in handing Coon Rapids-Andover an 11-0 defeat in the winner’s bracket of the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa.

Coon Rapids, which had defeated Bowling Green, Kentucky, 2-1 on Friday in its first game of the double-elimination tournament, will now play at 7 p.m. Monday needing a victory to stay alive.

Coon Rapids-Andover is the first Minnesota team to qualify for the Little League World Series since 2010, when Plymouth-New Hope represented the Midwest.

Game 2 boxscore.