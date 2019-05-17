The Gophers are hosts for a four-team, double-elimination regional that continues Sunday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium.

The winner between Georgia and Drake will play the Gophers on Sunday. That game was suspended because of lightning at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday with Georgia at bat and leading 4-2 in the top of the fifth inning. The game will be resumed at 2 p.m. Sunday.



Whichever team wins will play the Gophers in a game expected to start at 4 p.m. A victory by the Gophers would put them into an NCAA super regional game at home. If the Gophers suffer their first loss, the two teams will play again at about 6:30 p.m. to determine the regional champ.

The games are currently scheduled for ESPN3, the network's web based service, although weather delays here and at regional sites around the nation could create changes.

To watch the game, click here and follow the links to the webstream.

You can follow the game with following play-by-play updates on the web by clicking here and following the link at the bottom of the page.

If tickets are available for purchase, they will be on the web here.

The complete 64-team NCAA bracket is here.

Here's the story about Saturday's 2-1 Minnesota victory over Georgia from Star Tribune reporter Rachel Blount.

Here's the story about Friday's 3-0 Minnesota victory over North Dakota State from Star Tribune reporter Megan Ryan.