Fourteen years ago, in her first WNBA season in Connecticut, Lindsay Whalen was a rookie point guard coming off an NCAA Final Four appearance and trying to learn an offense on a veteran-laden team.

Fussy veterans. Bossy veterans.

"The veterans were all fussing about who should get the ball," said Mike Thibault, the Sun's coach then, the Washington Mystics coach now. "And then one of our better players chirped at Whalen. 'I need the ball here,' she said. Well, Whalen stopped practice and said, 'Shut up. I'm the point guard. I can't keep you all happy at the same time. I'll make sure you get the ball when you're supposed to get it.' Everyone was like, 'OK.' Nothing more was said. I knew I'd made the right draft pick then."

Thibault said he feels like it was just yesterday. Asked before Sunday's game against Seattle, Whalen said it seems like ages ago.

Ages and ages.

Today a golden age will end, with maroon already in the mix. Whalen, about to finish her 15th season, has announced her retirement as a player.

Minnesota Lynx guard Lindsay Whalen announced that this will be her final WNBA season after a long and storied basketball playing career.

"I would like to announce that after 15 seasons in the WNBA I am going to retire after the 2018 season," Whalen said. "I would like to thank the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun, and the Minnesota Lynx for believing in me all of these years. I look forward to the next chapter in my basketball career and wish my Lynx coaches and teammates all of the best in the future."

At 1:30 p.m. there will be a news conference at Mayo Clinic Square, livestreamed on StarTribune.com, and simulcast both on Fox Sports North and on NBA TV. And that means much of the country will be able to see one of the greatest players in league history officially say goodbye with three regular season games left and whatever playoff run looms.

What a run.

Whalen, one of the most popular athletes in state history, is set to begin her first season as head coach of the women's team at the University of Minnesota.

The road, from where she began to today, is remarkable.

"Lindsay Whalen will always be remembered as one of the greatest players and winners in the history of our league," said WNBA president Lisa Borders in a statement. "Her impact was immediate, leading the Connecticut Sun to the Finals in each of her first two seasons before going on to become a four-time champion with the Minnesota Lynx."

A star at Hutchinson High School, Whalen joined a University of Minnesota team mired at the bottom of the Big Ten. By the time she left in the spring of 2004, the Gophers had made their first and only trip to the Final Four.

Between then and now? Get ready for the litany.

• First, and perhaps the most essential, is that Whalen will retire as the all-time winningest player in league history. In 15 seasons she has been a part of 322 wins, easily the most in league history. Add to that her 54 playoff wins — 40 with the Lynx and 14 with a Suns team that made two trips to the finals with her in 2004 and '05. That is second in league history only to teammate Rebekkah Brunson. The Lynx have won 71.4 percent of their games since Whalen came back home to Minnesota, via trade, in 2010.

"Lindsay is the all-time winningest player in the history of the league," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said last year. "That doesn't just happen."

• Whalen has a Final Four appearance, two Olympic gold medals, four WNBA championships and eight appearances total in the finals. She has been a part of more than a third of the championship series in the league's 22-year history. She has been named to six All-Star teams and was named one of the top 20 players in the league's first 20 years.

• She has appeared in 477 games, scored 5,501 points, with 2,337 assists, the most in Lynx history and third-most in league history behind only Sue Bird and Ticha Penicheiro.

"It has been a privilege and honor to watch Lindsay lead our team to four championships," said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor, who also owns the Star Tribune. "Throughout her 15-year WNBA career she has represented the state of Minnesota with class and dignity and thrilled fans ever since she stepped onto the floor at the University of Minnesota. Lindsay is Minnesota women's basketball and we congratulate her on an amazing WNBA career and look forward to following her in her next endeavor."

Peers praise Whalen

Bird, still with Seattle, is a fellow point guard. She has played against Whalen for years. They went at each other in the finals in 2004. Bird has also been Whalen's teammate in USA Basketball.

"My lasting impression of Lindsay is her energy and her vibe as a teammate," Bird said. "She can simultaneously motivate you and make you smile. There is something special to that. It puts people in a good place."

And playing against her?

"She has a physicality about her," Bird said. "She likes to get to the rim, she likes to draw contact, she likes to get and-ones. As a point guard she always knows what the team needs. But as a player, in her greatest stretch, it was her ability to attack the rim. Look at her career. That's what made her special."

Knowing when a teammate needed to get going and how to get her there is easily one of her greatest attributes. A nice pass, leading the break, directing her teammates. Or it could be something like Game 4 of the WNBA finals last fall, when she fouled Los Angeles guard Odyssey Sims — hard — drawing a flagrant foul call, but also changing the course of the series.

"She's out there to win," Bird said. "And she's willing to do whatever it takes."

That was apparent to anyone who watched her. Especially her teammates.

"Whalen knows," Seimone Augustus said last year. "If Maya [Moore] has it going, we have certain plays we'll run for her. Points in the paint? She'll get it to Sylvia Fowles or to me in a post-up. She figures it out in seconds. She and Sue Bird, in my eyes, are the two best in terms of players who do that."

But everyone can see it.

Seattle coach Dan Hughes has been in the league two decades. He has also been involved with USA Basketball. He remembers being a part of the broadcast team in the first two rounds of the 2004 NCAA Tournament at Williams Arena. He was in The Barn when Whalen, having missed a month and half with two broken bones in her right hand, with that hand encased in a soft cast, went off for 31 points against UCLA in the first game.

"The thing I remember is coming into that building, and her coming onto the court," Hughes said. "I thought Prince or somebody had come into the building. You couldn't help but pick up on that."

Thibault, holding the fourth pick in that spring's draft, remembers scouting Whalen that season. He, too, was sitting in Williams Arena that night.

"It was just her ability to see things," he said. "To have an understanding of the game. To not be afraid of the physical part. Just a toughness about her. You know, I don't think [the Lynx] realized how good she was until the end of that senior year."

When they did, Thibault said, a trade offer came for that fourth pick. But he said no.

"I'm a big believer in what you do as a team starts with your point guard," he said. "And I'd found my next one."

To Hughes, what makes Whalen special is her mind for the game.

"Yes, the things you had to deal with at the point guard position was her physicality," Hughes said. "Her ability to make skilled plays from a powerful position. But it was her mind that made her special. She understood the totality of what's going on, while at the same time playing to her strengths. She was unique. When she got in the lane and physically challenged you at the point guard position, it was hard to match that up. But she also had the skill, and she had a sense of timing about her that was very real."

Toughness is her trademark

Ask Thibault about Whalen and the words flow.

It starts with Whalen's competitive fire, he said. Look at her play through the years and you can tell she started out as a hockey player, he said, by her toughness.

"She played through injuries," Thibault said. "She glides like a hockey player on skates."

Perhaps most impressive is Whalen's ability to become a key part of every team she's played for, her ability to bond with people. Whalen became a second daughter to Thibault one offseason when she stayed in Connecticut to rehab after a surgery, spending evenings watching sports and eating pizza in the Thibault home. That's where the bond was formed between Whalen and Thibault's daughter Carly. Well, now, Carly Thibault-DuDonis is on Whalen's staff at the U.

It is entirely fitting that the Lynx's final road game this year will be at Connecticut, where Whalen's WNBA career started.

The regular season finale will be Sunday at Target Center against Washington, Thibault's current team.

It will be emotional. For everyone.