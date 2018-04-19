Lindsay Whalen has hired her first assistant: former Gophers teammate, and current Macalester head coach, Kelly Roysland.

The move could be made official as soon as today, multiple sources told the Star Tribune. Final steps of the hiring process are taking place this morning. Whalen reportedly is closing in on a second assistant coach as well.

Whalen was announced as the Gophers women’s basketball head coach last week, less than two decades after leading the team to the Final Four. Whalen will also continue to play for the Minnesota Lynx.

Roysland played one season with Whalen with the Gophers — the team’s 2003-04 Final Four season — and wound up making three trips to the NCAA tournament in her career. Roysland was the Gophers’ Most Valuable Player as a senior and still ranks 15th on the team’s all-time scoring list (1,074 points).

After graduating from the university, Roysland worked as an assistant at North Dakota State and then was an assistant coach with the Gophers under Pam Borton. Roysland also served as the Gophers interim coach after Borton was fired.