Gallery: The westbound Blue Line train lost power just after 11 a.m. as it pulled out of the Government Center station, said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr. The three-car train buckled on 5th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues S, coming to rest under the skyway conecting the Century Link building and U.S. Bank Plaza.

A light-rail train has jumped the tracks in downtown Minneapolis, prompting Metro Transit to curtail service between U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field.

The westbound Blue Line train lost power just after 11 a.m. as it pulled out of the Government Center station, said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr. The three-car train buckled on 5th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues S, coming to rest under the skyway conecting the Century Link building and U.S. Bank Plaza.

Passenger Jim Kaju was on the train and said it was moving at a slow speed, "barely going" when there was a jolt and the train stopped abruptly.

Nobody was hurt, Kerr said. Passengers were evacuated without incident, Kaju said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the train to derail, but shortly after the mishap electrical crews were on the scene looking at a snapped power cable.

Replacement buses were brought in to shuttle passengers between Target Field and US Bank Stadium. Both Green and Blue Line trains were operating normally from US Bank Stadium to points south and east, Kerr said.

Riders also can use Route 3, which runs on 4th Street to travel in downtown Minneapolis.

