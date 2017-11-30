A light-rail train has jumped the tracks in downtown Minneapolis, prompting Metro Transit to curtail service between U.S. Bank Stadium and Target Field.
The westbound Blue Line train lost power just after 11 a.m. as it pulled out of the Government Center station, said Metro Transit spokesman Drew Kerr. The three-car train buckled on 5th Street between 2nd and 3rd avenues S, coming to rest under the skyway conecting the Century Link building and U.S. Bank Plaza.
Passenger Jim Kaju was on the train and said it was moving at a slow speed, "barely going" when there was a jolt and the train stopped abruptly.
Nobody was hurt, Kerr said. Passengers were evacuated without incident, Kaju said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the train to derail, but shortly after the mishap electrical crews were on the scene looking at a snapped power cable.
Replacement buses were brought in to shuttle passengers between Target Field and US Bank Stadium. Both Green and Blue Line trains were operating normally from US Bank Stadium to points south and east, Kerr said.
Riders also can use Route 3, which runs on 4th Street to travel in downtown Minneapolis.
.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Drive
Local
Light-rail train derails at 2nd Av. in downtown Minneapolis
No one was injured, but there's no word yet on a cause. Metro Transit has suspended service west of U.S. Bank Stadium.
Local
Spirit Airlines to launch MSP to Seattle service
Spirit Airlines will begin flying between Minneapolis-St. Paul and Seattle starting on April 12, the low-cost airline announced Wednesday.
Local
Water main break brings delays on Green Line in downtown St. Paul
Green Line riders may face delays in downtwon St. Paul due to a water main break, Metro Transit said.
Local
Transit operators cut back service for Thanksgiving and day after
Twin Cities transit agencies will run fewer buses and trains on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving when fewer people are working and there is less demand for public transportation.
Local
All lanes open on I-94 in Maplewood as charred semi removed
All westbound lanes of Interstate 94 at Century Avenue reopened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, five hours after a semitrailer truck caught fire and forced a brief closure of the freeway.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.