Life Time will open its third Twin Cities co-working office in the former YMCA building in downtown Minneapolis.

The Life Time Work location is scheduled to open in the fall on the top three floors of the renovated “Thirty” development, located at 30 South 9th St.

“It’s the perfect flagship location in our home market, with direct city skyway and street access to our Target Center athletic club and adds significant value for new members and for our existing Life Time Work members,” said Life Time Work President James O’Reilly, in a statement.

The Minneapolis office follows last year’s openings of Life Time Work in St. Louis Park and the new luxury club at Southdale Center in Edina. The office will take up more than 53,000-square-feet of private office and open-plan workspace. There’s a waitlist for those interested in membership.

The building was vacated when the YMCA relocated to a multi-story space at Gaviidae Common at the corner of 6th Avenue and Nicollet Mall. Twin Cities-based Swervo Development paid about $5 million for the building in 2018, before beginning a “top-to-bottom renovation” of the space.

The Minneapolis location is one of six planned Life Time Work openings planned across the country this year.

