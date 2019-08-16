Lewis Thorpe was recalled from Class AAA Rochester by the Twins today.

The lefthanded reliever is with the big club for the third time this season. In four games, he is 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA.

Devin Smeltzer was sent to the Red Wings last night after a four-inning save in a victory over the Rangers.

The Twins and Rangers play again today (7:05 p.m., FSN) with Jake Odorizzi (13-5, 3.44 ERA) facing Rangers All-Star lefty Mike Minor (11-6, 2.90).

Pregame reading:

Twins lineup tonight, with Arraez and Kepler the only lefthanded hitters:

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, LF

Jorge Polanco, DH

Miguel Sano, 3B

Max Kepler, CF

C.J. Cron, 1B

Marwin Gonzalez, RF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Ehire Adrianza, SS