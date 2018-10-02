Let the Star Tribune help you be a better voter this election season

We already know Minnesotans are pretty good at voting. But this election season, we want to help you be even better.

Every Tuesday from now until Election Day, the Star Tribune will be providing resources to help you be a better, more informed voter — all in just a few minutes each week.

We get it. You're busy. So each week we'll preview the major news you should watch out for in the world of politics. We'll also be giving you assignments: actionable things you can do to be better informed about the candidates, issues and events in the news this election season.

Class starts today. Check back with us every week at startribune.com/bettervoter for the latest.