The Minnesota DFL says it will forward an internal report on a domestic abuse claim against Keith Ellison to local authorities for further investigation, after an investigator hired by the party found the claim could not be substantiated.

Ellison is the Democratic candidate for attorney general. A former girlfriend has alleged that he tried to drag her off a bed by her legs and feet during a fight in 2016, which he denies.

"The investigation report ... was unable to substantiate the claim of physical abuse made by Ms. Monahan," read a statement released Monday afternoon by Ken Martin, the chairman of the DFL.

The party did not immediately release the investigation report produced by Susan Ellingstad, the Minneapolis attorney who the DFL hired to conduct the investigation.

"For the purpose of objectivity and getting all of the facts regarding these allegations, we have decided to forward the information in the investigation to local authorities in order to let them review the contests and determine whether further investigation is warranted," Martin's statement said.

A DFL spokeswoman later said that the party was still "seeking information to determine who has jurisdiction to turn over the information."

In a statement Monday, Ellison described the probe as a "thorough, independent and fair review" and sought to pivot back to discussing "the issues of this important election."

"Addressing this allegation has been especially challenging given the important national moment we are in," Ellison said. "I believe women who come forward must be heard, and to have their allegations fully investigated. This is why I have complied with this investigation fully, and will do so with any other inquiries. I thank the Minnesota DFL for taking this issue seriously and requesting this investigation."

According to a story by The Associated Press, which obtained a copy of the DFL report, Ellingstad said that Monahan was not willing to release a video she says she has of the incident. She also wrote in her report that Monahan gave shifting explanations for why she would not release the alleged video.

Monahan did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Andrew Parker, an attorney for Monahan, indicated that there may be circumstances under which Monahan would be willing to share the video as part of an investigation but did not elaborate. He also pointed to "separate corroboration" of the abuse allegations in the form of Monahan's report to a doctor last year and her son's statement that he watched the alleged video of the abuse.

Parker said that neither he nor Monahan have viewed the report and that he expected it would have been made available "to the victim of this abuse and the subjects of the investigation before it was made public."

Ellingstad works at Lockridge Grindal Nauen, the same firm as the DFL's attorney Charles Nauen, and Republicans have questioned her ability to be independent in her analysis.

"As predicted, the sham 'investigation' led by the DFL party attorney's legal partner has concluded in favor of the party's Attorney General candidate," Doug Wardlow, the GOP candidate for attorney general, said in a statement.

Ellison announced last week that he will also request a U.S. House Ethics Committee investigation into Monahan's allegation, saying he is innocent and eager to resolve the matter. In a statement, Ellison also said he complied fully with Ellingstad's investigation.