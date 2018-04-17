StarTribune
In last weeks before primary, Pawlenty, Walz maintain money lead

By C.J. Sinner and Alan Palazzolo • Star Tribune

Though neither was endorsed at their party's nominating conventions, Republican candidate Tim Pawlenty and DFL candidate Tim Walz have raised significantly more campaign cash than their closest rivals as both head toward contested primaries on August 14, according to campaign finance reports filed July 30.

This is our first glimpse at fundraising by Attorney General Lori Swanson, who launched her bid for governor after the endorsing conventions in early June.

Figures below include filings starting Jan. 1, 2017 and ending July 23, 2018. We have not included former candidates who have raised and spent money during this campaign cycle since they were not obligated to file a pre-primary financial report.

Key: Party endorsed

Pawlenty, Walz have the most cash

July 31, 2018

Cash on hand
Tim Pawlenty $1,023,681
Tim Walz $499,457
Erin Murphy $233,816
Jeff Johnson $193,223
Lori Swanson $135,255
Chris Wright $758
Ole Savior $0

Millions raised before contested primaries

July 31, 2018

Total raised
Tim Walz $2,410,457
Tim Pawlenty $2,132,255
Erin Murphy $964,842
Lori Swanson $609,720
Jeff Johnson $576,300
Ole Savior $4,527
Chris Wright $1,390

Campaign spending ramps up

July 31, 2018

Total spent
Tim Walz $1,911,016
Tim Pawlenty $1,108,574
Erin Murphy $852,281
Lori Swanson $474,465
Jeff Johnson $412,275
Ole Savior $4,527
Chris Wright $36

Note: Fundraising and spending totals reflect money raised and spent in 2017 and 2018. Candidates who raised less than $1,000 during this cycle or did not have active campaigns in 2018 are not included.

Source: Minnesota Campaign Finance Board

