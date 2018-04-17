In last weeks before primary, Pawlenty, Walz maintain money lead

Though neither was endorsed at their party's nominating conventions, Republican candidate Tim Pawlenty and DFL candidate Tim Walz have raised significantly more campaign cash than their closest rivals as both head toward contested primaries on August 14, according to campaign finance reports filed July 30.

This is our first glimpse at fundraising by Attorney General Lori Swanson, who launched her bid for governor after the endorsing conventions in early June.

Figures below include filings starting Jan. 1, 2017 and ending July 23, 2018. We have not included former candidates who have raised and spent money during this campaign cycle since they were not obligated to file a pre-primary financial report.