Campaign Finance
In last weeks before primary, Pawlenty, Walz maintain money lead
Though neither was endorsed at their party's nominating conventions, Republican candidate Tim Pawlenty and DFL candidate Tim Walz have raised significantly more campaign cash than their closest rivals as both head toward contested primaries on August 14, according to campaign finance reports filed July 30.
This is our first glimpse at fundraising by Attorney General Lori Swanson, who launched her bid for governor after the endorsing conventions in early June.
Figures below include filings starting Jan. 1, 2017 and ending July 23, 2018. We have not included former candidates who have raised and spent money during this campaign cycle since they were not obligated to file a pre-primary financial report.
Key: Party endorsed
Pawlenty, Walz have the most cash
|Cash on hand
|Tim Pawlenty
|$1,023,681
|Tim Walz
|$499,457
|Erin Murphy
|$233,816
|Jeff Johnson
|$193,223
|Lori Swanson
|$135,255
|Chris Wright
|$758
|Ole Savior
|$0
Millions raised before contested primaries
|Total raised
|Tim Walz
|$2,410,457
|Tim Pawlenty
|$2,132,255
|Erin Murphy
|$964,842
|Lori Swanson
|$609,720
|Jeff Johnson
|$576,300
|Ole Savior
|$4,527
|Chris Wright
|$1,390
Campaign spending ramps up
|Total spent
|Tim Walz
|$1,911,016
|Tim Pawlenty
|$1,108,574
|Erin Murphy
|$852,281
|Lori Swanson
|$474,465
|Jeff Johnson
|$412,275
|Ole Savior
|$4,527
|Chris Wright
|$36
