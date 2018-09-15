Minnesotans who have made up their minds about the state's many political races do not have to wait much longer to vote.

Election Day is still a month and a half away, but voters who are unable to make it to the polls Nov. 6 — or prefer to beat the crowds or vote from the comfort of their home — can opt to vote early starting Friday.

The use of so-called "no excuse" absentee voting has grown in popularity since it debuted in 2014. Anyone who wants to avoid a trip to their polling spot can request an absentee ballot, though they will need a registered voter or notary to witness the completion of the ballot.

Alternatively, Minnesotans can vote early in person at all county election offices as well as some city halls and local government service centers. Those locations are open to early voters during normal business hours, as well as Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early voter turnout was particularly high in the August primary election, when 144,490 people — nearly 16 percent of all primary voters — used the method, according to the Secretary of State's office. Political parties and candidates have been promoting the option in campaign literature and as they knock on doors.

Voters can find their in-person early voting location, request a ballot or track the status of their absentee ballot by visiting mnvotes.org.

JESSIE VAN BERKEL