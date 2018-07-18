For more than 15 years, Julie Butcher has enjoyed her quiet, dead-end street surrounded by woods and wetlands.

The Chanhassen resident regularly takes her family on secluded nature walks on a private trail between Lake Lucy and Lake Ann — one of the few remaining undeveloped swaths in the growing southwest city.

Now she fears development will dramatically alter the environment and hurt neighbors' quality of life.

Lennar Corp., the Twin Cities' top homebuilder, plans to convert the vacant land commonly referred to as the "Prince Property" into a neighborhood with 200 market-rate and luxury houses.

"We chose Chanhassen because of how it felt — a quaint small town," said Butcher, whose property abuts the proposed development site. "Now it's becoming a little bit like suburbia hell. It's losing its charm."

The Lennar Corp. plans to develop 188 acres bordering two lakes, property formerly owned by Prince. Neighbors fear losing a pristine recreation area.

The late Prince Rogers Nelson owned the sprawling 188-acre site at 7141 Galpin Blvd., where he once lived in a yellow three-story house with Mayte Garcia, his wife at the time. The house has since been demolished, but a security gatehouse remains.

Five contiguous parcels have an estimated tax value of more than $20 million, according to Carver County property records.

Prince's estate put the land on the market last fall, more than 18 months after the musician's April 2016 death from an accidental drug overdose.

Lennar entered an option agreement in May to purchase the property, according to city records. While its terms are not public, city leaders confirmed that Prince's heirs have requested that none of the megastar's trademarks be used in the new development.

One plan would subdivide 138 acres into 202 single-family lots for luxury houses, some of which would boast shore access on each adjacent lake. Another proposal creates 199 homesites over 88 acres, leaving shoreline property in an effort to preserve clusters of trees.

Lennar's largest houses could reach 3,200 square feet, with four bedrooms, three-car garage and possible finished basement, among other amenities. Smaller lots would be reserved for "luxury villas," aimed at empty nesters.

Lennar also envisions a public trail that connects its new housing units with existing neighborhoods.

Mayor Denny Laufenburger had a chance to walk the land with City Council members last month and said he hopes Lennar ultimately chooses to preserve as much of the wetland as possible.

"They have a right to monetize their resource — as long as it's in accordance with city laws," Laufenburger said in an interview.

Many residents said they feared that the site where Prince once rode his bike would be developed after his death to help heirs finance the estate.

But, several neighbors say, they also expected public officials to act as stewards of the area's natural beauty.

On Tuesday night, Lucy Ridge Lane residents packed the city's Planning Commission meeting to oppose the project, which they fear will deplete neighborhood lakes, lower property values and increase congestion.

In a memo to the city, longtime homeowners Brian and Donna Strauss expressed concerns about the Galpin proposal being "overly disruptive to the environment," and creating "exorbitant traffic to the broader area."

"To accommodate approximately 200 new homes, our community will be burdened by construction activity for many, many years," the Strausses wrote. "We would imagine that hundreds of trees will need to be removed from the parcels in question."

Self-described environmentalists like Barry Friends, who built a custom house next to Prince's land 12 years ago, are more concerned about the development's effects on fragile ecosystems.

He described Lake Ann as a "suburban diamond," a rare, pristine body of water without the polluted runoff that many other Twin Cities lakes have. "You put that housing development in there and those lakes will go to hell."

The City Council will vote on the proposal Aug. 13. If approved, construction could begin by fall 2019.