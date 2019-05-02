More than 200 prominent women’s hockey players, including members of the Minnesota Whitecaps and the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic team, announced Thursday that they will not play in any North American leagues in the 2019-20 season until their demands for better financial conditions are met.

“We cannot make a sustainable living playing in the current state of the professional game,” players including the Whitecaps’ Hannah Brandt and Lee Stecklein posted in a coordinated statement on Twitter. “Having no health insurance and making as low as two thousand dollars a season means players can’t adequately train and prepare to play at the highest level.

“Because of that, together as players, we will not play in ANY professional leagues in North America this season until we get the resources that professional hockey demands and deserves.”

The move comes day after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League officially ceased operations, leaving only the U.S.-based National Women’s Hockey League as a North American professional option. Hillary Knight, who played for Montreal of the CWHL, and prominent Canadian players such as Marie-Philip Poulin and Brianne Jenner, joined the boycott.

Among those retweeting the statement were Knight’s Olympic teammates including Brandt, Stecklein, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Gigi Marvin.

“We may represent different teams, leagues and countries, but collectively we stand as one,” Stecklein, Brandt, Coyne Schofield and other players tweeted, adding the hashtag #ForTheGame.

Lee Stecklein celebrated with her mom Linda Stecklein at Tria Rink after scoring the winning overtime goal against the Buffalo Beauts, giving the Minnesota Whitecaps the NWHL Championship on March 17.

The CWHL announced on March 31 that it would fold on May 1, leaving players from its six teams looking for a place to continue their careers. On April 2, the NWHL announced it expected to add expansion teams in Montreal and Toronto for 2019-20 season, giving it seven teams. NWHL Commissioner Dani Rylan met with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in early April and told the Star Tribune that the NHL has committed to become “one of our biggest financial sponsors.” Rylan did not reveal specifics of the arrangement.

Players had been pushing for a merger of the NWHL and CWHL before the Canadian league folded. Full financial backing from the NHL appears to be the goal of the boycott.

In interviews in April, Bettman had a wait-and-see approach regarding the CWHL and NWHL.

“I don’t think we have a responsibility to fund the business of other leagues. They have investors, they have a business plan,” he told Canada’s Sportsnet. “I’ve been pretty clear publicly and in discussions I’ve had with both leagues, and I didn’t believe and don’t believe that the current models are sustainable in the long-term — either one of them. Unfortunately, the prophecy was correct for the CWHL.”

He did leave the door open for the NHL to fill a void if it existed.

“What we have said is, if there’s no opportunity for women to play professional hockey, then we would explore what would make sense or might be appropriate,” Bettman told Sportsnet. “But by the same token, I didn’t want to be presumptuous or be even bully-like and say we’re going to start a league and put them out of business. I didn’t think that was appropriate. If the NWHL is successful, great. That’s terrific.”

The full statement by the players:

“We are fortunate to be ambassadors of the game that we revere so deeply and yet, more than ever, we understand the responsibility that comes with that ambassadorship: To leave this game in better shape than when we entered it. That is why we come together, over 200 players strong, to say it is time to create a sustainable professional league for Women’s Hockey.

While we have accomplished so much, there is no greater accomplishment than what we have the potential to do right here and right now — not just for this generation of players, but for generations to come. With that purpose, we are coming together, not as individual players, but as one collective voice to help navigate the future and protect the players’ needs. We cannot make a sustainable living playing in the current state of the professional game. Having no health insurance and making as low as two thousand dollars a season means players can’t adequately train and prepare to play at the highest level.

Because of that, together as players, we will not play in ANY professional leagues in North America this season until we get the resources that professional hockey demands and deserves.

We may have represented different teams, leagues, and countries — but this sport is one family. And the time is now for this family to unite. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for — our moment to come together and say we deserve more. It’s time for a long-term viable professional league that will showcase the greatest product of women’s professional hockey in the world.’’

Star Tribune staff writer Rachel Blount contributed to this story.