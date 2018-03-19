Gallery: Clare Yellin, ironworker Samuel Yellin's granddaughter, crafted a new fireplace screen for one of the home's nine fireplaces.

Gallery: The wine tasting room in the lower level wine cellar, which holds up to 8,000 bottles.

Gallery: Southways, the former Pillsbury estate, is on Lake Minnetonka at 1400 Bracketts Point Rd. in Orono.

Gallery: The orchid room decorated with wrought iron planters and overlooking the gardens.

Gallery: One of many relaxing rooms overlooking the grounds.

Gallery: Ornamental tile patterned floor in the gallery for artwork and displays.

Gallery: The sprawling former Pillsbury estate is 32,461 square feet with seven bedrooms and 13 bedrooms, and listed for $7.9 million.

The Pillsburys would be dizzy if they knew of the roller coaster ride of prices for their beloved Lake Minnetonka summer retreat.

It's anyone's guess what John S. Pillsbury spent to build the 32,000-square-foot Jacobean-style manor house on 13 acres in Orono in 1918. The Pillsburys named the estate Southways and raised six children there.

In 1992, James and Joann Jundt became the next stewards, paying $5 million for the brick-and-stone mansion, and its vast acreage on the sandy shoreline.

James Jundt, a former hedge fund manager and onetime Minnesota Vikings co-owner, spent years and spared no expense on a multimillion-dollar renovation and restoration.

When the couple decided to downsize about a decade ago, they listed the mansion for an over-the-top $53.5 million — the most expensive house in Minnesota at the time.

After no takers, they slashed the price $24 million. Still no sale.

Southways , the former 32,000-square-foot Pillsbury estate on Lake Minnetonka is back on market for $7.9 million.

So last year, the estate was subdivided into five homesites. Now the mansion's site has been pizza-sliced to 3.3 acres and 415 feet of shoreline — and the price slashed to $7.9 million. For that, you still get the 32,461-square-foot house and its seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms — as well as the $122,371 property tax bill.

Three of the five new lots have sold, but a bordering 2-acre parcel, with the home's in-ground swimming pool and tennis courts, is still for sale. James and Mary Jundt, the current owners, live in Arizona.

"Jim lovingly restored Southways," said Coldwell Banker Burnet agent Meredith Howell. "He put a lot of his heart in it."

The palatial property merited an eight-page spread in the book "Legendary Homes of Lake Minnetonka" by Bette Jones Hammel.

The book showcases ironworker Samuel Yellin's handcrafted wrought-iron peacock in the portico and the handiwork of local artisans who helped restore the home's Arts and Crafts interiors.

Many of the rooms are embellished with carved Italian walnut and butternut and warmed by nine fireplaces.

Updates include two bedrooms converted into lavish his-and-her dressing rooms, an indoor whirlpool surrounded by an Italian marble mosaic and an adjacent exercise room. The setting offers sweeping east and west views of Lake Minnetonka on Bracketts Point.

Meredith Howell, Coldwell Banker Burnet, has the listing.

@LyUnderwood