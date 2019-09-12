Thursday: Players report for medical exams and fitness testing.
Friday: First day of practice.
Saturday: Practice (9 a.m.) and scrimmage (1 p.m.) open to the public, TRIA Rink
Tuesday: First preseason game, vs. Dallas
Wednesday: First road preseason game, at Winnipeg
Oct. 3: Season opener, at Nashville.
Oct. 12: Home opener, vs. Pittsburgh
