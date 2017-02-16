Minnesota Sports Facilities Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen abruptly resigned Thursday from the U.S. Bank Stadium oversight panel amid legislative pressure after she disclosed the disclosure that she had hosted friends, family and political allies in luxury suites meant for marketing the stadium.

"As a public servant, most concerned about the public interest, it is apparent that I have become the focus of the legislation that is being considered. Therefore, I believe it is in the public interest to remove myself from this discussion. I want to be clear that this is my decision, and my decision alone," she wrote in a one-page statement.

Kelm-Helgen, appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton to the $135,000-a-year post, has been scrutinized since the Star Tribune reported in November that she, executive director Ted Mondale and other commissioners had used two 18-person luxury suites at the stadium to host many friends and family for Minnesota Vikings games and concerts. Now a key legislator says the suite use was just the "tip of the iceberg" in terms of questionable management of the stadium.

"There's a lot more work to be done," Rep. Sarah Anderson, R-Plymouth, said. "This was not just about the suites. There's a lot of other issues we're discovering."

She said the MSFA had entered into "millions of dollars" in contracts without proper authority. She didn't identify the contracts, but the MSFA contracts with numerous consultants on everything from accounting, management, food and public relations. She said Republicans will continue to investigate and hold the agency accountable for "breaching the public's trust and violating ethical principles."

Legislative Auditor James Nobles last week released a 100-page report faulting Kelm-Helgen and Mondale's leadership of the MSFA, saying they had violated a core ethical principle by using public office for personal gain, by handing out free tickets, VIP parking, food and drink to friends and allies.

The now-former chair, a former deputy chief of staff for Dayton and longtime political ally, was nowhere near contrite in her resignation letter. She accused legislators of overzealously going after her and requiring the new stadium's operations be conducted at a higher level.

"It is clear to me that the Legislature wants to make changes in the governance structure of the stadium authority that go beyond the recommendations included in the legislative auditor's report. Their proposal also fails to hold all publicly-owned and operated sports venues to the same set of standards," she wrote.

Anderson, chair of the House Government Finance Committee, has introduced a bill to overhaul the structure of the MSFA and eliminate Kelm-Helgen's position. The bill received a 17-1 endorsement from a House panel Tuesday, a lopsided vote that indicated even DFLers saw the need for change. The bill was on the agenda for a vote Thursday by a second House committee.

The $1.1 billion stadium is the largest public-private project in state history. The building, which opened on Aug. 3, remains controversial because of entrenched opposition to public subsidies for professional sports.

Taxpayers covered $498 million of the cost. The Minnesota Vikings, the building's primary tenant, covered the rest.

Anderson's bill would increase the number of MSFA board members from five to seven and make Kelm-Helgen's position unpaid and part-time. The bill also would essentially oust Mondale. Anderson said the bill requires that the person in charge of the stadium have experience running a major facility beyond being politically connected.

She said there will be job qualifications for applicants and accountability to the MSFA board.

Currently, Dayton appoints three of the five members of the board, including Kelm-Helgen. The Minneapolis mayor appoints the other two.

Dissent on the board has not been tolerated. Two board members who publicly and privately questioned Kelm-Helgen's role either resigned or were not reappointed to the board.

Former Board Member Duane Benson stepped off the board in the summer of 2015, publicly criticizing Kelm-Helgen's management of the board and her treatment of him.

Board Member John Griffith, who expressed support for Benson at the time and subsequently raised questions, was not reappointed by Dayton when his term ended in December. Griffith said he wanted to stay but Dayton told him he had seen reports of "friction" on the board.

