Still trying to get back to 100 percent from microfracture knee surgery that ended her 2018 season, Lynx forward Karima Christmas-Kelly returned to practice Tuesday but remains questionable for Wednesday’s game with Seattle at Target Center.

Veteran guard Seimone Augustus remains out. Both players missed Saturday’s season-opening victory over Chicago.

“It was her first action in [a while],’’ Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said of Christmas-Kelly, who is in the first season of a three-year contract. “She was OK, not great, in terms of how she’s moving. But again, this is short-term. We’re trying to make sure she’s ready when she comes back. It’s a bigger picture with her. I told her, ‘It’s a longer contract, it’s not just one year.’ So we want to make sure she’s ready when she gets back out there.’’

Augustus is also experiencing with knee pain, something she has dealt with for a number of seasons. She didn’t take part in much of practice Tuesday.

--Meanwhile, Reeve took time to wish the University of Minnesota softball team good luck in the upcoming World Series.

“Obviously I’m really excited for them,’’ Reeve said. “I can’t imagine being a part of the World Series. I was a softball player when I was a kid, so this is exciting.’’