Timberwolves rookie center Justin Patton’s NBA career has been delayed before it ever really started: The team announced Tuesday that he recently underwent foot surgery and it out “indefinitely” with training camp less than three months away.

Surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal was performed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City after he was injured in what the team called a recent workout.

He will not play for the Wolves’ Las Vegas summer-league team, which began practices Tuesday in Minneapolis and plays its first game in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The Wolves selected Patton 16th overall in last month’s draft, a pick they received from Chicago in the blockbuster trade that brought three-time All Star Jimmy Butler from Chicago and sent Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the draft’s seventh pick to the Bulls.

Patton, 20, is a 6-foot-11 redshirt freshman from Creighton who won Big East Freshman of the Year last season and ranked second nationally with a .676 three-point-shooting percentage.

