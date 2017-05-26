A new climbing wall complex is planned near Surly Brewing Co. in Minneapolis.

Midwest Climbing wants to open the facility at 518 Malcolm Av. to offer different types of rock climbing, including bouldering and sport climbing.

“Midwest Climbing aspires to be a social hub, welcoming to all, where people are supported and encouraged to challenge themselves both mentally and physically in the sport of climbing,” Rebecca Celis, associate vice president for design firm HGA, wrote in a letter to city staff.

According to city documents, the climbing facility would have a dramatic, sloped roof inspired in part by the Sawtooth Mountains near Lake Superior and would be clad in mostly metal panels. The second portion of the building that would make up the main entrance will resemble a small box.

The facility would have more than 18,000 gross square feet of space, which would include changing rooms, a retail area and space for workout machines.

Mall of America ranks high on tax list

The Mall of America pays the most property taxes for a retail building in the country, according to one national list.

The Bloomington megamall was the only building on the list for Commercial Café’s “Top 100 Property Taxes in the U.S.” list that was published this month. The Mall of America ranked 25th on the overall list with a little more than $30 million in taxes last year.

Many of the list’s top-taxed buildings were in New York, including the General Motors Building and the Empire State Building.