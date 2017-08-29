The family of a woman who died less than a week after giving birth at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis has won a judgment topping $20 million, in what the plaintiff’s attorneys are calling the largest medical malpractice verdict in Minnesota history.

The jury’s verdict came Monday afternoon in Hennepin County District Court on behalf of the husband and other relatives of Nicole Bermingham, who died on Aug. 26, 2013.

After giving birth, Bermingham was discharged to her home in Maple Grove, according to court documents, but soon returned with fever and nausea. Her family contended that the emergency room nurse who saw her, Patricia Eid, ignored lab test results showing that Bermingham had sepsis and sent her back home.

The 30-year-old woman, a mother for the first time, returned to the hospital 12 hours later and died.

The lawsuit, filed in January 2016, named as defendants Eid and Emergency Care Consultants, which provides emergency medical personnel to Abbott and other Twin Cities hospitals. Abbott Northwestern was not sued.

Eid currently works as a nurse at Burnett Medical Center in the northwestern Wisconsin city of Grantsburg. The attorney for Eid and Emergency Care Consultants, Barb Zurek, said that “while we disagree with the jury’s findings,” no decision on whether to appeal has been made.

The law firm that represented Bermingham’s survivors, Robins, Kaplan, Miller & Ciresi, said the amount awarded is the largest in a medical malpractice verdict in state history.

Minnesota has seen a larger medical malpractice payout, but that involved an out-of-court settlement and not a trial verdict. The National Practitioner Data Bank lists a $22 million settlement for inadequate monitoring by a nurse in 2000. The federal database, however, misses some cases because of reporting loopholes. The top 50 awards in the databank were all out-of-court settlements.

At the time of her death, Nicole Bermingham worked at Twin City Orthopedic as an orthopedic physicians assistant. She graduated from Wayzata High School in 2001, Grand Canyon University in 2005 and Midwestern University in suburban Chicago with her masters in 2007. Survivors include her husband, Edward Bermingham IV. “Though she was only with her son 6 days, the day Nicole and Ed brought him home was one of pure joy,” her online obituary read.