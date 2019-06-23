Bell opens Beethoven Festival in Winona

With a career spanning three decades and more than 40 CDs to his credit, American violinist Joshua Bell has long ranked as one of the most charismatic players on the international circuit. His recital with pianist Peter Dugan is the first event at this year's Minnesota Beethoven Festival in Winona. Bell's program opens with Beethoven's alluringly lyrical "Spring" Sonata, before turning to Grieg's less well known Third Violin Sonata. Ravel's Violin Sonata, a work laced with the influences of jazz and blues, closes out a very attractive recital. (3 p.m. Sun., Harriet Johnson Auditorium, Winona State University, ; $25, 1-866-811-4111 or mnbeethovenfestival.org)

Remembering Stonewall

Fifty years ago police raided the Stonewall Inn in New York City, sparking a series of riots and fueling the rise of the gay rights movement. The anniversary is celebrated in "Quiet No More," a new choral piece by six composers. One of them is Jane Ramseyer Miller, artistic director of the St. Paul-based One Voice Mixed Chorus. Her choir gives the Twin Cities premiere of "Quiet No More" in "Resistance and Resilience," a program led by guest conductor Tesfa Wondemagegnehu that also focuses on the African-American civil rights movement. (7:30 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun.; Ordway Concert Hall, St. Paul; $30-$50, 651-224-4222 or onevoicemn.org)

Seasonal songs

Sonomento is an adult choir based at the MacPhail Center in Minneapolis, and in "Sonomento on a Summer Night" the ensemble presents a range of pieces mainly by American composers. Bernstein, Barber, Paulus and Menotti all have music featured in a program led by Sonomento's music director, Craig Fields. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Antonello Hall, MacPhail Center, Mpls.; $15, macphail.org)

TERRY BLAIN