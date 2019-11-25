ATLANTA — Maybe it was the feeling of being back home, or maybe he just got lucky, but Josh Okogie said the left knee soreness that cause him to miss two of the Wolves’ last four games wasn’t there after shootaround Monday.

“I don’t know what it is,” said Okogie, a resident of nearby Snellville. “If it’s because it’s the rehab or because of the city, but my knees feel pretty good today.”

There may be days recently where that hasn’t been the case. Okogie said Monday his knee soreness has been nagging him for a while, and it’s something he and the Wolves will have to monitor going forward.

“Some days, it’s like a roller coaster,” Okogie said. “Some days it feels great. Some days it doesn’t. But coach Ryan [Saunders] has definitely been there supporting me making sure I get my knees back healthy and I’m doing everything I can from a training staff standpoint.”

Okogie missed a game against Houston on Nov. 16 before playing in both games against the Jazz last week. But then he sat out again Saturday when the Wolves lost to Phoenix.

Okogie had a busy summer; he participated in the Wolves’ summer league and he represented Nigeria in the FIBA World Cup, and he said his condition was related to how active he has been.

“I don’t really know how to gauge it, but — I don’t want to call it an injury — but the thing I’m dealing with right now kind of correlates with overuse,” Okogie said. “I did do a lot this summer, but I’m doing a good job right now of getting a lot of treatment.”

Okogie’s playing style doesn’t lend itself to taking it easy. He’s all over the floor, hustling all the time and putting his body on the line to make a play. He seemed OK to play Monday, but he may have to be careful if he doesn’t want to miss too much more time.

“It’s all about how his body reacts and he plays so hard that sometimes he might be more sore and games have come quick for us over the last couple of weeks here,” Saunders said. “So that could’ve played a factor as well.”