WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at RB Leipzig, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, FS1. The German league is back after the winter break, and league-leading Dortmund’s main task is picking up where it left off. BVB’s six-point cushion over Bayern Munich doesn’t feel that comfortable. Leipzig, in fourth place, is looking to consolidate a Champions League spot. Tyler Adams, a 19-year-old American midfielder and the club’s newest signing, will be on the bench.