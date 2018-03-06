FORT MYERS, FLA. – The Twins finally gave their Hammond Stadium fans a show on Tuesday.
After collecting only 11 total hits in their last three home games, Minnesota’s offense pounded out 12 hits against the Orioles, including a bases-loaded double by Joe Mauer, and held on for a 9-8 victory, snapping a three-game Grapefruit League skid.
Mauer doubled twice, Jorge Polanco smacked a 350-foot home run onto the right field party deck, and Byron Buxton doubled home a run as well. And with the score tied in the seventh inning, minor league outfielder Nick Buss lined a single to center field, driving home Ryan LaMarre with the winning run. It was a welcome relief for a team that was hitting only .218 this spring.
Adalberto Mejía allowed three runs in three innings, including a long home run to left-center by former Twins infielder Danny Valencia. He gave up two more runs in the third on a soft liner to left by Manny Machado; that Baltimore rally was triggered when, for the second day in a row, a Twins centerfielder — Buxton, in this case — lost a routine fly ball in the sun and allowed it to drop for a double.
Trevor Hildenberger allowed two runs, including a solo home run by Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander, and Taylor Rogers gave up two more on three singles and a Caleb Joseph doubled.
The Twins improved to 5-6-2 on the spring with the victory.
