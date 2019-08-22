Former U.S. Rep. Jason Lewis embraced President Donald Trump’s policies as he announced plans to challenge Democratic Sen. Tina Smith in the 2020 election.

“Let the battle begin,” the Republican said at the GOP’s State Fair booth Thursday.

He called the Senate “the last firewall for freedom” in the face of liberals like U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and other members of the progressive “Squad.”

Pressed by journalists about his support for the president, Lewis suggested that Smith should be asked, “Here’s what the Squad said today. What do you think about that?”

Lewis said he won’t distance himself from Trump’s positions on the economy, immigrants and other issues. “I have a hard time disagreeing with much of it.”

Some of the president’s political aides are advising Lewis’ campaign, and he said Trump plans to go “all-in” on competing in Minnesota.

DFL Party chairman Ken Martin said in a statement that Lewis is Trump’s “hand-picked” candidate. “Minnesota voters will reject this failed attempt at a second act,” Martin said in a statement.

State Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan called Lewis “the best chance we’ve had in decades” to win statewide.

Lewis, 63, served one term in the U.S. House representing the Second District, which stretches southeast from St. Paul and includes much of suburban Dakota County.

Angie Craig beat him last November, 53% to 47%, after losing to him in 2016. Her victory was part of a national Democratic surge that returned control of the U.S. House to the party and was interpreted as a repudiation of Trump.

Trump narrowly carried the District in 2016. It’s the sort of “swing” area where the 2018 outcome was largely determined by suburban women and will be contested again in 2020. Lewis had considered another rematch with Craig.

Smith was appointed to the Senate in January 2018 to complete the term of Sen. Al Franken, who resigned amid charges of sexual misconduct.

She handily defeated state Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Marys Point, in last November’s special election, collecting 53% of votes to Housley’s 42%. Smith also carried the Second District, 50% to 45%.

Housley announced last month that she wouldn’t challenge Smith again. Former entertainment executive Bill Guidera also demurred.

Emily Hartigan-Stein, 25, of Shoreview came to hear Lewis outline his plans. “He’s honest. He’s just like Trump,” she said. “He doesn’t take any [nonsense].”

She’s state president of “Boots on the Ground Bikers for Trump” and is a Marine veteran.

Jeff Schuette, Second Congressional District GOP chair, said Lewis should be able to capture votes in critical suburban areas and his wife name recognition will be an advantage.

Smith “doesn’t have quite the incumbent armor,” said Schuette, 55, who is from Eagan.

The Smith-Lewis race will offer stark contrasts in political stances and views of the Trump presidency. Lawmakers’ votes in support of his positions were tracked by the politics website FiveThirtyEight. During his two-year term, Lewis voted with Trump 90% of the time; Smith’s current score is 24.5%.

The two candidates also have had disparate career paths. Before then-Gov. Mark Dayton sent Smith to Washington, she was his lieutenant governor and chief of staff. She had been chief of staff to Minneapolis Mayor R.T. Rybak.

Smith will speak at the fair’s 4-H beef championship show on Friday.

Lewis lost a run for Congress in 1990 in Colorado and became a radio show host and conservative author and commentator. His radio program, based mostly in Minnesota, was syndicated nationally and he became a frequent guest host on Rush Limbaugh’s show — a gig he returned to after losing his re-election campaign.

He now contributes brief commentaries called “Minnesota Moments” on Minneapolis-based KTLK-AM. On an episode posted Aug. 15, he referred to Smith as the state’s “accidental senator” and called her “arguably the most liberal [senator] in the country.”

Opinions offered by Lewis during his years on the air surfaced in his campaigns. In 2018, CNN unearthed audio of his multiple disparaging comments about women. A Lewis aide said that “it was his job to be provocative” on the radio.

During his 2018 run, Lewis often spoke about his votes for Republican tax cuts, efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and changes to the juvenile justice system.

Lewis was born in Waterloo, Iowa, and has degrees from the University of Colorado, Denver, and the University of Northern Iowa.