Fans of Hibachi Daruma’s signature teriyaki and yum yum sauces will be able to get them day or night when the popular food truck opens a full Japanese restaurant in early November.

Owners Ying and Miguel Alvarez are taking over the former Bombay Bistro at 820 Marquette Av. in downtown Minneapolis, with plans to serve lunch and dinner.

“It has been my husband’s dream to have his own restaurant,” said Ying Alvarez, whose husband Miguel mans the kitchen. “He has a big passion for Japanese food.”

The Alvarezes have run the food truck for six years and have been waiting for a space like the old Bombay Bistro to open.

File photo: The dining room in the old Bombay Bistro in downtown Minneapolis.

“We finally saved up enough money and location opened up, so we wanted to do it,” Ying Alvarez said “We think brick-and-mortar will be ideal.”

All the usual lunch favorites, including fried rice and gyoza, will be on the menu, with the addition of rotating monthly dinner specials.

Like its food truck origins, the restaurant will be counter service-oriented. The approximately 2,000-square-foot space, which is currently under construction, will seat 50 when complete.