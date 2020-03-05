James Johnson has brought a lot to the Timberwolves in just a month since being acquired at the trade deadline — everything from leadership to production to a giant speaker he uses to crank music after wins to a pretty amazing fashion sense.

For a guy who focuses so much on clothes, though, Johnson was conspicuously without a shirt during a postgame interview on FSN Wednesday after the Wolves beat the Bulls 115-108.

What happened? Well, FSN’s Marney Gellner — who conducted the interview — explained on Twitter: “For the record, James thought he going to a radio interview. When he realized it was TV, he offered to go get a shirt but I told him it was fine. I don’t think shirtless interviews will be a regular thing for him — it was just an honest misunderstanding last night.”

On the air, Gellner joked that she likes the fact that Johnson did the interview shirtless because “that is how comfortable you are” in Minnesota. He replied with a laugh: “You guys welcomed me here with open arms from the jump. … I’m embracing the cold.”

Hey, it was an opportunity to showcase his intricate network of tattoos. More interesting, as usual, was what Johnson had to say about the team:

“We know this is a building season for us. … We’re not just building to build, we’re building habits and becoming champions before we’re champions.”