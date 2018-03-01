It doesn’t seem right for a man to do this to another man and walk away with three points instead of in handcuffs, but that is in fact the story of what happened Wednesday night between the Rockets’ James Harden and former Timberwolves first round draft pick Wes Johnson, now with the Clippers. Let’s just take a look before we go any further:

So not only does Harden send Johnson tumbling to the ground with a combination of strength and deceptiveness, but he then also STARES AT JOHNSON while he’s helpless on the court before burying a three-pointer.

For his part, Harden said he was just, you know, wondering what Johnson was doing.

Harden was confused on what Wesley Johnson was doing pic.twitter.com/2k9vypLO7H — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 1, 2018

Regardless, that’s some cold-blooded stuff, and Twitter responded accordingly with all the correct memes and reactions.

Wesley Johnson has to go into a witness protection program. And James Harden must be brought up on charges for snatching this man’s soul. pic.twitter.com/7pM82he8kC — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 1, 2018

It was only a matter of time until Wes Johnson’s Wikipedia page got updated. pic.twitter.com/W6Z71dStJg — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) March 1, 2018

James Harden waited longer to take that J than most people wait to kiss on a first date — 12up (@12upSport) March 1, 2018

Leave it to Skip Bayless, of course, to usher in the nonsense contrarian take:

“I was not impressed. This was classic internet overreaction… James Harden didn’t really break Wesley Johnson’s ankles — there was a little push off.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/O5ub3rODyZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 1, 2018

The Rockets went on to win the game 105-92. By all accounts, Johnson is in fact still alive.