CHICAGO - The Twins aren't tinkering with their starting rotation just yet, so Jake Odorizzi will be on the mound today as they try to salvage the final game of a three-game series against the White Sox.

Odorizzi (pictured) is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA, and has given up 22 earned runs in 20 1/3 innings over his last five starts.

Robbie Grossman will lead off for the Twins, who have dropped five of their past six. Joe Mauer, whose average has fallen to .256, won't be in the starting lineup.

Ehire Adrianza, who had four of the Twins' five hits in Wednesday night's 6-1 loss, hits sixth, ahead of Jake Cave, Taylor Motter and Bobby Wilson.

Lucas Giolito (5-7, 7.01) pitches for Chicago in the 1:10 start at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Manager Paul Molitor and third base coach Gene Glynn were ejected Wednesday, and here were their postgame thoughts (edited for language).

Jose Berrios will start Friday's game against the Cubs before Adalberto Mejia will come up from Rochester to pitch on Saturday.

Today's lineups:

Also, Randball's morning Cooler had some interesting WAR stuff. Check it out here.