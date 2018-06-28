– While the Twins players showed little life Wednesday in losing 6-1 to the White Sox, the coaching staff more than made up for it.

Manager Paul Molitor and third base coach Gene Glynn were ejected during a wacky sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Their efforts, however, had minimal effect on a Twins team that lost for the fifth time in six games and is in danger of being swept in the three-game series with another loss Thursday.

The Twins’ lone run scored with two outs in the ninth and ended a 12-inning scoreless streak. Way too little, way too late and long after Molitor and Glynn left the field.

Play on the field took a back seat to bickering in the sixth after Brian Dozier’s single sent Eddie Rosario to third.

While White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper visited with righthander James Shields, Glynn was in the middle of a discussion with third base umpire Gerry Davis, who also is the crew chief. Suddenly, Davis tossed Glynn from the game, and Glynn walked off the field while yelling back at Davis and motioning toward the mound. Molitor came out to talk with home plate umpire Pat Hoberg.

Apparently, the Twins had been insisting Shields was not coming to a complete stop before delivering the ball.

Play resumed, and Shields attempted to pick Rosario off third, a timing play that he’s worked on with third baseman Yolmer Sanchez. But Shields was called for a balk on the play, and Rosario scored what was, at the time, the first Twins run of the game.

Not so fast. White Sox manager Rick Renteria entered the field and asked the umpires to reconsider the decision. After huddling behind the pitcher’s mound, they ruled that Shields did not commit a balk.

Having that happen, after arguing that Shields was not coming to a complete stop before throwing a pitch, apparently set off Molitor, who rushed back onto the field, engaged Hoberg and was tossed a few seconds later. Molitor then made his case with Davis before leaving the field.

The White Sox began the day 27-51 and is in major rebuilding mode. Consequently, Guaranteed Rate Field has been library quiet for two games. There was little reaction when Glynn was ejected for the third time in his career. When Molitor was tossed, the fans roared. It was Molitor’s sixth career ejection.

As for the response from Twins players following two eruptions from their bosses — more scoreless baseball.

The unreliable offense strung together more outs than hits, and the punchless Twins failed to ignite a rally.

Twins righthander Kyle Gibson entered Wednesday with a 3.25 ERA but hunting for only his third victory of the season. He shut the White Sox down for three innings, but Chicago scored three in the fourth, on a RBI double by Leury Garcia, RBI single by Tim Anderson and a groundout by Omar Narvaez. Jose Abreu homered in the fifth and Charlie Tilson’s RBI single in the sixth made it 5-0. Avisail Garcia homered in the eighth off of Ryan Pressly.

That’s plenty to take care of the Twins these days, as they have scored more than four runs just twice in their last nine games.

Gibson, in seven innings, gave up five earned runs on 11 hits and one walk while striking out seven. He threw 113 pitches, second most for him this season. And he pitched seven innings for the third time in four starts.

Shields, 2-9 entering Wednesday, could still draw offers from a contending teams looking to deepen their rotation for the playoff push. The change up maven boosted his stock by shutting out the Twins for seven innings, limiting them to four hits and two walks with five strikeouts before being replaced by Xavier Cedeno for the eighth.